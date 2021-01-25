BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Suspected armed robbers have killed a popular Ibadan socialite, Olaleye Ajibola also known as Gatuso. Our correspondent gathered that he was shot at a popular Hotel located inside NTC premises Iyaganku in Ibadan area of the state.

It was gathered that the late socialite arrived at the hotel when the robbers were about leaving the premises after an operation.

The robbers were said to successfully raided the hotel without any hitches with guests, members of staff and other people at the hotel losing valuables to the robbery incident.

Gatuso, it was learnt entered the hotel and was making a call when the robbers sighted him and shot him at a close range.

Although no official report had been issued by the police, it was learnt that they were already investigating the matter.