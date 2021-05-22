A police escort and the driver of a Chinese business man were killed, yesterday in an armed robbery attack involving N3m in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

However, the Chinese survived the attack and took refuge at the nearby headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) from where he was taken to an unknown location.

An eye witness account, said the suspects accosted the vehicle in which the three were traveling around midday in a traffic gridlock on Mission Hill, close to Abia Tower.

“The attack was made easy for the dare devil robbers because the vehicle was caught in between two other vehicles.”

The state police command public relations officer (PPRO), Suprintendent Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed this while speaking to journalists in his office.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that following several gunshots by the suspects to clear the road for themselves after the attack, the capital was thrown into panic for over an hour.