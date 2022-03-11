Suspected armed robbers have snatched an unspecified amount of money from one of the vehicles in the convoy of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Abia State, Prof Greg Ibe.

The afternoon attack occurred while the founder and chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu was declaring his interest to run for the seat at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the money which was meant to be used to settle those who accompanied the educationist was kept in the vehicle parked in the premises of a hotel close to the secretariat along Finbarrs road.

An eyewitness account said the suspects, as soon as they arrived, raised their guns in the air in readiness for action and went straight to the vehicle and smashed one of the windows and made away with the money unmolested.

“There was stampede both within the premises and the vicinity of the hotel while the daylight robbery lasted.

Those of us who were drinking couldn’t believe what was happening. I was watching them from where I was sitting with others until one of them rebuked me for doing so, pointing out that my action could infuriate them to the extent of firing some shots at us,” the eyewitness said.

It would be recalled that the minister of state for mines and steel development, Dr Uche Ogah, suffered similar fate in 2018 after declaring to contest for the seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Efforts to speak to the police public relations officer (PPRO) of the state command, Mr Geoffrey Ogbonna (SP) or Ibe’s media handlers proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

