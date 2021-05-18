Armed robbers have devised new means of tracking their victims, especially those plying Akwanga/Jos, Lafia/Akwanga, Wamba/Akwanga and Keffi/Akwanga roads in Nasarawa State.

Some victims of the robbery attacks said robbers shoot at target from a nearby bush or will block the road, rob and allow vehicles to move freely so that oncoming vehicles would not suspect something was going on.

Those plying the four federal highways both in the day and night are counting their losses on daily basis due to the activities of armed robbers.

“They don’t do roadblock again. They will hide in a near bush and shoot at a moving vehicle, when they succeed in punching the tyres, they will descend on passengers and collect all their money and other valuables.

“At times they appear in either military or police uniforms to rob people in connivance with some indigenes of the villages around the flash points to carry out their nefarious act.”

“Just last week Wednesday, they robbed on the Ningo sharp bend as you are heading to Jos. They appeared in military uniforms, stopped c,ars robbed passengers and let some cars moved for other on coming vehicles not to suspect there was robbery going on” one of the victims told LEADERSHIP in confidence.

It was learnt that the flash points of the daily robbery cases are Goho, a village between Andaha and Nunku, and the two sharp bends before Ningo village, all in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State.

Other flash points also in Akwanga local government area are Aricha village on Akwanga/Keffi highway and about five to six others on Akwanga/Wamba road.

Others are Làfia/Nasarawa Eggon road, near the camp of a Chinese construction firm handling the dualization of the road and other major roads in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police spokesperson in the state, Nansel Rahman, who confirmed the robbery cases, disclosed that the command had established special anti-robbery nipping points to track down robbers in the state.

He said the state commissioner of police, Emmanuel Bola Longe, had ordered that special patrol vehicles be stationed on the flash points 24 hours to curb robbery activities.