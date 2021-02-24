By FRANCIS OKOYE |

A rocket said to have been thrown by unknown people which fell in Adam Kolo area of Maiduguri yesterday claimed the lives of four people while unspecified number of people sustained various degrees of injuries.

It also affected Gwange Bridge with an unspecified number of casualties recorded, sources say.

A source from Adam Kolo who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said no one is sure of the source of the rocket launcher, even though he noted that a military fighter jet was hovering the city in the same evening.

The source said, “Rocket fell near Gwange Bridge resulting in an unspecified number of casualties.

” Near our family house also in the Adam Kolo area, four people were confirmed dead and an unspecified number sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the state’s specialist hospital,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a student of the University of Maiduguri who spoke on the condition of anonymity to our correspondent, said there have been heavy gun battles near the Mairi area since 5pm in the evening.

“There was an attack near Mairi , we can hear the gunshots . I cooked my food and was about eating it when I saw people running away from the street. So I quickly moved into the school. The soldiers are in real combat with the terrorists,” he said.