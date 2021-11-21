Former Nigerian forward, Julius Aghahowa says Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr doesn’t have the capability to bring out the best from the array of talents at his disposal.

Aghahowa made this known in an interview with SuperSport’s Naija Made, where he described the current performance of the Super Eagles as unacceptable.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star was also angered by the team’s performance during their shock 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in a 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

He said, “If you talk of the players, the talents are there, the players have the capabilities but we are not having the coach to bring out the best in these players. I saw a couple of players that were not supposed to be in that team that day.

“We don’t have a playmaker. I think somebody was wearing the playmaker’s number, 10, but when you saw the play he could not carry the ball, to drive with the ball, and go and meet your opponents before releasing the pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are giving a pass when there is no one marking you so how do we progress from this pattern of football that we are playing. I don’t think that we can move forward like this?”