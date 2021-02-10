Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has refused to rule out the possibility of Odion Ighalo making a return to the team in future.

Ighalo, 31, put an end to his international career after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The forward was top scorer in the competition as the Super Eagles finished in third position.

The former Watford striker recently linked up with Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al Shabab from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua on a two-and-a-half year deal.

He spent time on loan with Premier League giants Manchester United before moving to the Middle East.

Despite the glut of talented strikers at his disposal, Rohr insists Ighlao will be given the opportunity to return to the team if he impresses with his new club and chooses to return.

“There’s no reason not to take him if he’s doing well. The question is if he wants to come back,” Rohr told the media.

“We hope so because he’s an experienced player. He can be very useful to his partners. We’re waiting but firstly he has to play.”

The Super Eagles will face Benin Republic and Lesotho in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header next month.