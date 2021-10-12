Former Super Eagles midfielder, Edema Fuludu, says current head coach of the side Gernot Rohr is not good enough for the position.

Rohr recently came under criticism after the Super Eagles shocking 1-0 defeat to the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Though the Eagles atoned for that defeat on Sunday in Douala edging out Raoul Savoy’s men 2-0, Fuludu is however not convinced and insisted that the Super Eagles need a better coach.

“Personally, I have said it repeatedly that Gernot Rohr is not responsible for our victory. It is the players who have put in so much individual and collective effort,” Fuludu told NAN.

“So, it has been luck all along. For five years, he (Rohr) hasn’t been able to impact as a coach should. He has no tactics at all.

“He has just been cruising, and we don’t have a team. He just brings them (players) together, and that it is because Nigeria has quality players. It is the players’ efforts and nothing else.”

Fuludu further said that the focus of a good coach should be to build a team which would not be giving their fans’ palpitations.

“When these players get onto the pitch, even as a former footballer, I find it difficult to understand their game. No tactics. What you see are diligent players trying not to fail their country.

“Trial and error are for coaches who do not know the game,” the ex-international said.