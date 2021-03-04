Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, has said that the Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has reached out to him to come out of retirement and play for the national team again.

Ighalo, 31, quit international football after the Super Eagles to a third place finish at 2019Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he also finished as top scorer.

The former Watford striker has scored three goals and recorded one assist for his new Saudi club Al Shabab which has led to calls by Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr for his return to the team.

“I have been approached by the coach, but I haven’t decided yet whether this is a path I want to follow again,” Ighalo told BBC Sport Africa.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while and hopefully soon I will make that decision.”

Victor Osimhen has been filling the void for the Super Eagles left by Ighalo’s departure and the Napoli striker is the overall top scorer with four goals in the 2021 Nations Cup qualifying.

However, Rohr has struggled to find another striker to compliment Osimhen, with the likes of Paul Onuachu and Kelechi Iheanacho failing to convince the German.

“I need to decide because I have huge respect for my country and the coach, so it’s only fair to let people know where you stand,” he added.

The Super Eagles will face neighbours Benin Republic and Lesotho in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header this month.