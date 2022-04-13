Illegal toll collection has been one of the many miseries of smooth movement of cargoes already cleared from the Lagos seaports. Cargoes and trucks are sometimes delayed or destroyed by hoodlums if truck drivers refused to part with money on their way to accessing or exiting the port access road.

The illegal tolls, are collected by hoodlums employed by various road transport unions on the port access road as well as security agencies who are supposed to be involved in ensuring smooth movement of trucks in and out of the port.

However, various unions and truck drivers association have kicked against continued extortions on the port access roads and have threatened strike if the menace is not addressed by relevant authorities.

Just recently, the Committee of Maritime Truck Unions and Association (COMTUA), warned of an impending crisis, alleging that officers of the Nigeria Police Force and officials of Amuwo-Odofin local government conspired to extort drivers on the road.

The national president of COMTUA, Adeyinka Aroyewun, argued that both police and local government allegedly employed touts to collect the illegal toll on their behalf saying, they were violating the resolutions of a meeting held on 16th of March, 2022 with the Lagos state Government which has warned that all illegal checkpoints for extortion on the road should be stopped.

He said, “I wish to use this medium to bring to the knowledge of every Nigerian, the conduct of the Nigeria Police and the Amuwo Odofin Local government Chairman Engr. Valentine Buraimo, which may lead into crisis within Amuwo Odofin Local government Are

“In a meeting held on the 16th of March, 2022 at the conference room of the Ministry of Transportation, Lagos state, chaired by the commissioner for Transportation, Lagos state with the following people in attendance, commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde; the permanent secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr Kamal Daodu; deputy commissioner, operations), Lagos police Command; area commander of Area B, Police Station and the general manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Mr Oreagba.

Others are, a director in the ministry of Transportation, Engr. Engnr Toriola and representative of truck owners such as, Association of Maritime Truck Owners; COMTUA, Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners; Petroleum Truck Drivers (PTD); Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and Truck Transit Park (TTP).

According to Aroyewun, resolutions were reached at the meeting that no union should mount any road block on the road saying collection of dues is restricted to park and garages but, this still remain unadhered to.

He said, “at the meeting, collection of dues by unions are limited to their garages and park and no local government council is entitled to any fee, due or levy collection from trucks on any part of the road. That activities of unions shall be limited to their members and in their garages and, the electronic call up regime shall be improved for better efficiency.”

“The PTD branch of NUPENG may be covered by eto but at no as demanded by their union. Also, the deputy Commissioner of Police, operation, Lagos Command promises to notify all police Commands to enforce the removal of all illegal road blocks and all allegations of extortions and collections of tolls on access road, thereby, impeding traffic were directed to stop henceforth,” the COMTUA president said.

He continued, “but, as at 5th of April, 2022, Amuwo Odofin, Oriade and Apapa Local government councils keep toll collection multi points within their council and collects forcefully from trucks and even vandalises truck whose drivers are not cooperating. Harrassment and intimidation of drivers and causing bodily injuries happened daily to drivers.

“We often report and arrest were sometimes made, but they are often released by power that be. Unions and associations in the maritime trucking industry will not succumb to the consequences of illegal toll collection, we demand that the state government make an official pronouncement against the illegal activities of local government and union collections on roads because our members have been pushed to the wall and we may be forced to react,” he ended.

On his part, the chairman, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) chapter, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Engr. Emmanuel Umeadi, also raised the alarm of associations mounting illegal road blocks along the port corridor, thereby, collecting illegal toll.

He said, “We noticed that some associations have been collecting money. Even if you don’t belong to the associations, they collect money from you. That is extortion and economic sabotage to the country.

“NPA and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council should look into this. They should put up a task force which will comprise of all the associations in the port because you can’t create a task force that will checkmate all those things without involving the stakeholders. This is with the aim that members of the associations in the task force will identify their members as against people coming to mount road blocks along the port corridor.

“From Mile 2 to Tincan, you spend additional N50,000 after paying the required fee for call up which is almost N100,000 which is the same thing they paid during the time of the Presidential Task Team. If I don’t belong to your association and I belong to another association, you can’t stop my truck and start collecting money on the road. It’s totally wrong. They belong to an association to which they pay their dues and it’s even wrong to collect money on the road.

“So, NPA should look into this and come up with something else before we embark on street protest because the port is their (NPA) own and we don’t understand why they should allow other people collect money by force, when you don’t pay, they beat you up.”

The NAGAFF Chairman also alleged that the extortion of truckers by associations were being done in full glare of Police officers deployed to ensure security of lives and property on the road but failed to stop them.

His words, “The Police are attached to them and the Police know them, they see them collecting money without questioning them to know what the money was for. I know that the Police are on the road to ensure security but they are seeing those boys collecting money. So, what are those boys collecting money for? Are those boys collecting the money for them or are they collecting the money for themselves? Before you get to Tincan, you will see them collecting money and those Police officers will be there watching them, you will see not less than eight of such road blocks along the Mile 2 – Tincan Island Port corridor.

“NPA and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council are the regulators, they should look into this before associations will take laws into their hands. They should leave the road, they are causing nuisance, they are criminals. If there’s anything, they should clarify with the NPA.”

However, responding to allegations of extortions and illegal toll collection on the port access road, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), said non-state actors (touts) would be removed from the corridor of seaports.

The executive secretary, NSC, Mr Emmanuel Jime, said to achieve this, the council would collaborate with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Lagos State Task Force Team.

Jime, who noted that removing the touts would reduce extortions on the port corridor, said, “There should be decorum in terms of traffic management because whatever is being experienced by the truckers in terms of cost or otherwise is passed to the importer and thus results in increase in prices of goods.”