Current results from the United States presidential election between incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic contender, Joe Biden, shows a tense race in the swing states, notably Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia. The blow out that was expected in favour of Biden is obviously not happening.

While Trump is seeking a second term in office on the platform of the Republican Party, Biden, the Democrat candidate, was hoping to emerge victorious in an election that had the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and racism at its core.

Although the two candidates have each carried states they were expected to win, it became clear in the early hours of today that Trump will win Florida, the ultimate battleground state with loads of electoral votes. He will also win Ohio another battleground state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a poll that has been described as unprecedented, President Trump is doing much better than expected as Biden appears to have lost all the initial advantages that they thought he had.

As of the time of writing this report Trump had clearly won Florida, Ohio Iowa and Georgia and was currently leading other important battle ground such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. All these were states that the polls showed Biden was leading.

Biden may flipped Arizona, coming out on top in the southwest swing state previously carried by President Trump, 53.7 per cent to 45.1 percent with 73 percent of the precincts reporting. He also carried Minnesota.

As the votes were still being counted, Biden who spoke to his supporters in Delaware assured that all votes will be counted, noting that the voters, not Donald Trump, will decide the election.

Urging his supporters to be patient, the Democratic presidential candidate said, “We’re on track to win”.

But soon after Biden had addressed supporters in Delaware, President Trump said he would be addressing the nation shortly too, even as he alleged that there were plans to steal the election.

“They are trying to steal the election. We will never let them do it,” the Republican presidential candidate tweeted.