By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The Romi community, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis under the auspices of Angwan Romi Community Development Association, ARCODA, at the weekend, inaugurated its new officials with a task to liaise with the Federal, Kaduna state and Chikun local governments to bring development in the area.

In his address during the swearing-in ceremony of Romi community new leadership, the outgoing President of Angwan Romi Community Development Association, ARCODA, Mr Habila Sarki Ajiya, tasked residents to join hands with the new officials to move the community forward.

Ajiya, who advised the new officials to work with security agencies to tackle any security threat in the area, stressed that local security Joint Task Force,JTF, should work together to guard the community:” The new officials should work together with traditional leaders, youths,CAN among other stakeholders to move the community forward. They should also liaise with relevant authorities to bring developmental projects to the Romi community.

They officials should also work with elected councillor representing the area too”

On his part, the incoming President, ARCODA, Hon. Yakubu Ali, Garkuwa Lusawa, who spoke on behalf of all newly sworn-in officials assured Romi residents that his team will strategise to end underdevelopment in the area.

Hon.Ali, while commending the Kaduna state government under governor Nasir El-Rufai, for the peace residents are enjoying in the community appealed to governor El-Rufai to extend his ongoing massive Urban Renewal Projects to Romi community.

Hon. Ali said dilapidated roads and water scarcity are the major challenges facing Romi community, adding that many areas in the community are facing electricity problem:” We have a very big task ahead of us. We thank the Romi community for electing us to lead them. We commend Kaduna state government for the peace in the community. We are going to work hard to tackle underdevelopment in Angwan Romi community. Our roads are not motorable, there is water scarcity in the community, electricity too is another challenge. We are appealing to Kaduna state government to extend its massive ongoing road projects to Romi community for the socio-economics development of this area” he added.