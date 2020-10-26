Brazil and Barcelona great Ronaldinho revealed on Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner was set to attend an event at Belo Horizonte’s famed Minerao stadium, but said in a video post on Instagram that he would not go.

“I have been in [Belo Horizonte] since [Saturday], I came to participate in the event … I tested positive for COVID. I am well, asymptomatic, but I will not attend. We will be together soon, big hug,” Ronaldinho said.

Ronaldiho — who also played for Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Flamengo, Gremio, Atletico Mineiro, and Queretaro — said he would remain in a hotel until his condition improved.

Earlier this year, Ronaldinho and his brother and manager, Roberto, spent time in Paraguayan jail in March and April, before being allowed on April 9 to move to a four-star hotel in Asuncion while under police custody. The brothers had entered Paraguay on March 4 with false passports that had been given to them as gifts.

They were released in late August after reaching a plea deal that included fines of $90,000 and $110,000, respectively, for Ronaldinho and Roberto.