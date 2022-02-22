Popular footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, has hit 400 million followers on Instagram, maintaining his position as the only person with the highest number of Instagram followers, and the first to hit such a milestone.

The Manchester United star player has become the only person on Instagram to cross the gigantic milestone, garnering the love of people around the world.

Celebrating the achievement, the 37-year-old football star took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, to send a special message to his fans and admirers.

An ecstatic Ronaldo wrote: “Hi Guys! 400 million! Wow! What a number!”

He continued, “Well it’s fantastic! What a moment for me. You know, without you this would have been impossible so, from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you.

“Keep going like that. I will share my life with you, all the things with you because you deserve it.”

