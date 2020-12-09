Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been announced as a character in the updated “Operation Chrono” mobile game by Garena Free Fire.

The Portugal captain has joined forces with entertainment platform Garena to become a global ambassador.

Ronaldo’s character, Chrono, is a futuristic hero soldier in a slum world who wears a black suit and has a robotic arm.

“It’s a great feeling to not only have a Free Fire character inspired by me, but also for the entire universe within the game to change alongside him,” Ronaldo said.

“The Garena team has worked on the game with tons of new features and elements for Operation Chrono.”

Ronaldo, 35, is seen playing the game during a commercial advertisement for the game, which was developed by 111Dots Studio, and will be released on Dec. 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Free Fire,” a battle royale game that is available on PlayStore for Android and on the App Store for IOS users for free, became the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019.