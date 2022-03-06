Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says stopping Cristiano Ronaldo will see them beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Ronaldo has endured a difficult start to 2022, scoring just once in the calendar year so far.

Guardiola has admitted he is a big admirer, saying: “As a finisher he’s exceptional, I’m not going to disguise it was a joy to watch him these years.

“We have to explode our game, our strength to avoid Cristiano close to the box, because there he is almost unstoppable.

“When you are one of the greatest that he was in terms of being a goalscoring machine, you will always be there.

“He is so strong mentally. He handled pressure without a problem because he lived with expectation through his career and always responded in a positive way

He continued: “I remember when we played there and we were winning 1-0 and in control, perfect, perfect, and then the first time arrived he made a chance and Eddy made an incredible save.

“He hadn’t touched the ball but nearly scored. That is the quality and ability that he has.“We have to control him.

“He’s been one of the greatest in the last 15 years, alongside Messi. What these two guys have done, we’re not going to see again.

“When you achieve these things, under scrutiny every second of your life and today, even more now with social media.

