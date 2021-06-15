Cristiano Ronaldo has said whatever happens this summer will be “for the best” amid reports linking him with a move away from Juventus.

fter a difficult season with the Serie A side the Portugal international has been linked with a transfer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United both touted as potential destinations.

The 36-year-old refused to commit his future to the Italian side as he prepares to face Hungary in Portugal’s opening game at Euro 2020.

Ronaldo was asked if the speculation linking him with moves to Man Utd and PSG would affect him at the tournament.

He replied: “I have been playing at the highest level for many years this doesn’t faze me, maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I’m 36. Whatever comes will be for the best, regardless of staying at Juve or being transferred.

“The crucial thing now is the Euros, it is my fifth Euros, but for me it’s like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thoughts from the first to the last match.”

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Turin in recent months, with it suggested that the Bianconeri are ready to cash in on a prized asset before he becomes a free agent in 2022.

Goal understands that Juve officials are convinced that the Portuguese is exploring his options ahead of the summer transfer window.