BIDON MIBZAR, Abuja

T he Federal Civil Service since inception, has introduced various reforms in a bid to mop up corruption, as a means to improve the quality of services rendered to the public. Disturbingly, this has not been the case as corruption like a snake, appears to be rearing up its ugly head to fight back.

Now more than ever, the Service needs a makeover to assist in moving the country forward. This cry comes amid various allegations that the Service is one of the most corrupt bodies in the country. Only recently, unemployment rates went sky high.

Ndidi Mbanefo, an unemployed graduate lamented bitterly to me, “To get a job in the Civil Service these days you have to buy it. I applied for a position in one of the ministries and was told to pay a certain amount of money to secure the job. I couldn’t, where would I even get that kind of money to acquire a job I’m not even sure at the end of the day would be mine?”

Apart from job racketing , contract inflations among others, some civil servants are accused of being square pegs in round holes.

A Civil Servant, Mrs Stella O. told me the problem of the Civil Service are the political heads of the nation. She lamented that everyone in power would rather prefer to put his or her relatives, irrespective of their competences.

“There are so many square pegs in round holes, this has been our experience from the top to the bottom,” she says, adding that some government staff believe that working for the government is a welfare job, as such they do as they please.

What’s worse, most of the reforms carried out in the past were poorly executed due to massive bribery and corruption, bureaucratic bottlenecks as well as nepotism and poor governance, making it a sad case of catch -22.

A directorate cadre in the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation who pleaded anonymity, debunked the idea that massive corruption in the Civil Service was largely responsible for failure in implementing reforms. He rather chooses to believe that it is a compound issue.

“We should try to differentiate between public servants and civil servants. I will need to first of all clear the fact that if civil servants are well paid like some of their counter parts, for example, CBN, Armed Forces, we will not be talking about corruption.”

He noted that rather than say civil servants are corrupt, the issue should be the poor renumeration as compared to their counter parts in other agencies.

He says if service-wide Enterprise Content Management Solution aimed at digitisation of records and automation of workflow for improved information sharing was implemented, the issue of corruption leakages in the Service will be removed.

Whatever the case may be, to move forward, it is hoped that at the end of the day, the present Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Yemi-Esan, would be able to stop corruption in its tracks and make meaningful impact. For now, only time will tell.