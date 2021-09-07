The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, has donated books and other literary materials to Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Rumuokwurusi, in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

Speaking during the ceremony, President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Dr Ofon Harcourt-Whyte, said the donation was imperative to mark September as the club’s basic education and literacy month.

Harcourt-Whyte, who described books as a window to the world, said the Club donated over 2,000 books on science, literature, mathematics, etc.

She stated that the school was chosen for the donation, following the poor state of the school library.

Harcourt-Whyte said: “Basic education and literacy is one of our emphasis in Rotary Club and we do things like providing books for schools, both exercise books, textbooks, etc

“So this month we came to this school, we looked at their library and observed that they don’t have enough books. So we decided to provide them books and also read with them and to encouraged them on the importance of reading as as student.

“We chose this school because we realized that they have little or no books in their library. Whereas they have over a thousand students in the school. You can imagine having over 1000 students with not enough books to read in this information technology age.”

The Rotary Club President advised the students to read books, not only on their core subjects but also books on general subjects.

She said: “Reading books open up our fascinations and dream. Books take us to where we have never been before.

‘It’s important as a child to read and find time to read books especially on books that gives you fascination about the world. Find time to come to the library to read. Reading is the best education you can ever have.”

Responding, the Vice Principal of Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Rumuokwurusi, Mr Baadon Julius, commended the Club for the donation, while assuring that the school will make good use of the books.

Julius said: “I thank Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA for this donation. I want to say that we will take good care of these books and the purpose which you have given us these books, it will be used for that purpsose.”

Also, speaking on behalf of the students, Master Destiny Tasie, a student of JSS 2, prayed for God’s blessing on members of the Club over the book donation.

“I apprecaite you all for your efforts to provide these books for us. May God bless you all in the name of Jesus,” he prayed.