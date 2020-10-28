The Rotary Club of Asokoro has donated two hands-free hand washing machine, and over 100 writing materials to Junior Secondary School, Aleita, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT-Abuja.

Some of the items donated include exercise books, pens on the project tagged: “Back to School” at the school premises as part of the club’s intervention to promote hygiene among the students to prevent Coronavirus and any other diseases.

Speaking during the event, yesterday the president of the Club, Rotn Felix Akinseye said the decision for the project is because students are back to school and there is a need to teach them to wash their hands regularly in order to prevent COVID-19 andother diseases.

“We brought this project here because we have an Interact Club, and we want other students that are not Interactors to know what Rotary is all about.

“What we are trying to let the students know is that there’s an organisation called Rotary International and to also tell them of the positive impact the Club is doing to better humanity,” he said.

Akinseye further stated that aside from secondary schools within the FCT, a Rotaract Club, which is for tertiary institutions has been set up in university of Abuja.

He said, “We have donated handsfree washing machine to some areas within the FCT apart from schools, to help government combat the spread of COVID-19.”

The principal of the school, Mrs. Abdullahi Toyin Oyiza in her remark, expressed delight in the donations, saying the handwashing machine will help boost the effort of the government in making sure that students wash their hands regularly to prevent diseases and germs including COVID-19.

“This is a motivation because it is a hands-free machine, unlike buckets with taps they are used to. We are very happy for the writing materials also, because it will go a long way to encourage the less privilege students to learn,” she added.

By Jerry Emmanson, Abuja