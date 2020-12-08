By Jerry Emmanson, Abuja |

President of the Rotary Club Of Asokoro, Rotn Felix Akinseye, in his address said Family of Rotary as the name implies, is being organized across districts globally in the family of Rotary International, adding that the idea is to bring members together to wine, dine and interact.

The ceremony which held in Abuja, holds every December 5, with the aim of bringing members and their families together to merry and celebrate, give highlight of achievements recorded by the Club in the past five months, and also make plans ahead of the Rotary Year.

The Rotary Club of Asokoro over the weekend feted its members and their families alongside friends to celebrate Family of Rotary 2020.

“We are also gathered to highlight our achievements in the past five months, because Rotary year is from 1st July to 30 June. We are about 5 months to the Rotary Year, so we need to meet because most times our members don’t have time to attend all meetings. So a day like this is set aside for members to bring their families to celebrate and have fun and to also encourage members on contributions we have recorded for this Rotary Year.”

Speaking on some of the achievements of the Club, Rotarian Akinseye revealed that since the beginning of the Rotary Year, ten of its members has bagged recognition as Rotary International founder, Paul Harris Fellows.

“In our Club we have 10 Paul Harris Fellows and one Major Donor. To become a Major Donor, you must donate minimum of $10,000 to Rotary Foundation, while to be recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, you need to donate minimum of $1,000 to the Foundation.

On donations, he explained that projects like the eradication of polio in Africa and Nigeria are carried out from membership donations. “Rotarians are encouraged to donate money into the Rotary Foundation in other to carry out humanitarian projects over the world to help support humanity.”