By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

In line with Rotary International’s commitment to Disease prevention and control, the Rotary Club of Abuja Jabi has encouraged residence of Abuja Municipal Area Council to take advantage of the nationwide media outreach tagged “ Rotary Family Health Days “ organised by the rotary club international.

The President of the Club, Rtn Richard Asuquo stated this exercise is geared at improving the health conditions of people in the communities and several other rotary clubs are carrying out same activities in other adopted communities all over Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Medical services ranging from malaria testing and treatment, glucose and cholesterol level testing, distribution of mosquito nets and Birthing kits to pregnant and nursing mothers to members of Jahi community in Abuja FCT are among the medical services rendered.

Rotn Temitayo Akpan also stressed on the need for people to go for regular health checkups and monitor vital organs to healthy in a time where the Covid-19 pandemic is still ravaging the world.