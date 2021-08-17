The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, River State, has attributed the rising cases of maternal mortality in the country to the refusal of many women to go for ante-natal care during the first trimester of their pregnancy.

It said a lot of pregnant women in communities in Rivers State refused to get registered for ante-natal during their first trimester, in order to save money for other things.

President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Dr. Ofon Harcourt-White, spoke on Tuesday at Rumuokwurushi community in Obio/Akpor local government area of the State, during the unveiling of a 100×20 feet billboard to sensitive women on the need for ante-natal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harcourt-White said: “The essence of this gigantic billboard is to sensitise the state and communities in particular on the importance of going for ante-natal from the first trimester.

“We found out that based on the number of deaths or loss of lives, that a lot of women have lost their lives for not registering for ante-natal, which would have helped them and also reduce the statistics of death.

“Ante-natal or the whole process of caring for a child from pre-pregnancy, to neo-natal, to when you have a baby, and the process of going to hospital on visitations is very important to a mother.

“A lot of mothers don’t register when they are pregnant. They are like ‘okay, I am not sick, I don’t have issues, let me save money and start doing the second trimestry’. We are trying to encourage them that it is important to start from the beginning.

“It is just like writing a project. Once you choose a project topic, you will be given a supervisor, who guides you through out the processes. So, if you are guided throughout the process, a lot of sicknesses would have been reduced or totally eradicated from the start if they know about it.”