By Jerry Emmanson, Abuja

In celebration of the 2021 International Women’s day and the flag off World Rotaract week, which is the youth wing of Rotary, the Rotary club of Abuja kubwa awarded scholarship to five indigent students of Government Secondary School (Black & White) Kubwa for the registration of WAEC and NECO examinations.

The event which took place on Monday 8th March, 2021 at the school premises as part of Rotary’s seven (7) area of focus particularly on the area of Basic Education Literacy.

Speaking during the programme, the President of Rotary Club of Abuja Kubwa, Rotn Lovina Okorn-Ntui – PHF said the event is to fulfill the obligation and execution of projects in the area of focus under basic education and literacy.

“For us in Rotary, what we do is to render services to humanity. by giving our time, talents and treasure. Using the little we have to reach out and impact lives.

According to her, “When I took over as president, one of my goals was to give scholarship to students for the registration of WAEC and NECO, and that’s why we are here today to help the indigent and poor in our community to gain access to quality education.

“Some children are very intelligent, but due to loss of parents, low standard of living and economic background, these children cannot sit for these exams. That’s why we are here to offer our support to the students.

While presenting a cheque to the school principal, she appealed to the students not to disappoint the Club, adding that the support is not a right, but a privilege.

“I urge you all not to be distracted, stay focused and perform well in your exams to justify this support and take your education very seriously,” she said.

The president in her speech also said, they selected more of girls because if you educate a girl you will build stronger families, communities and economy. Women are the largest untapped reservoir of TALENT in the world, she added.

Also speaking, the Principal of the school, Mr Musa Nuhu Zuru in his address expressed appreciation to Rotary Club of Abuja Kubwa for the show of compassion and kindness, saying the school does not take it for granted.

“Giving services to humanity is a burden that is very rare in the developing world. I thank Rotary for making sacrifices through their hard earned resources to help these children. This a rare privilege that we don’t take for granted.”

While assuring the Club of the school’s continued support , he advised the parents to play their role in order to get the best of these students and not allow the sacrifice to be in vain, adding that it should be seen in their result. “Out of over 2000 students with about 5 indigents ones, having the opportunity to be picked as beneficiaries of the scholarship is an opportunity.”

Zuru who urged the students to make both the school, their parents and society proud, promised to focus on the student’s academic activities to ensure that they reciprocate the offer by passing their examinations creditably well.

The event also witness the celebration of Rotaracts, which is the youth wing and future of Rotary Club.

The Presiding President, Rotaract Club of Kubwa, Rotn Iorhile Imoter James said Rotaract is bringing together youths from the age of 18 to 30yrs to acquire skills and develop our society.

“Rotaractors flag off activities from March 8th as the month in which the first Rotaract Club was founded on the 13th of March 1968.

“I urge all of you to join us, stay together in this family so we can continue to grow and develop our society.”