BY CECILIA OGEZI |

Rotary Club of Abuja Sapphire has trained over 50 women in Durumi (I) on peace, economic empowerment and financial management as part of its community project for the Rotary year.

President of the club, Rotarian Chinyere Ezenwokike speaking during the programme stressed the need for women to prioritize their choice of business. She added that in engaging in business venture special skills are required to avoid leaving businesses at the mercy of others which leads to business failure.

She noted that peace, conflict prevention and self reliance goes hand in hand in promoting peaceful family and community coexistence.

The guest speaker, Rotarian Humprey Ukeh, president, Rotary Club of Abuja Garki in his presentation on peace building and conflict resolution emphasized the importance of good personal conduct in the home and in public, which according to him translates to having a peaceful home and greatly impacting on the society.

He added that only through consciously conducting oneself in this manner could peace be achieved.

Representative of Bank of Agriculture Becky Okeke while addressing the women on financial management explained that in petty trading and farming, knowledge of financial management can help them manage their resources, save for the future and make investments for the future.