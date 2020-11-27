BY CECILIA OGEZI,

Rotary club of Abuja (Sapphire) District 9125 has organized a capacity building workshop for about 26 members towards broadening the minds of participants to offering services for effective community based projects in the club.

The training workshop which held at the weekend is expected to serve as training to build up community resource persons to take up various projects in the rotary year.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the club, Rotarian Chinyere Ezenwokike in an interview with newsmen disclosed that decision to conduct a training for incoming rotarians especially is to enable them know all areas of rotary as knowing the foundation helps them make relevant contributions to rotary.

Ezenwokike noted that members both new and old are credible and actively engaged in various walks of life, and have been hand picked to fit various assignments in the coming weeks.

She added that they will join in vocational service, undergo many trainings and undergo the rudiments of rotary to enable them vote and be voted for in the next one year.

The resource person, Past assistant governor, Rotarian Leke Adepeju, who spoke after the workshop explained that the essence of training is to broaden their knowledge of rotary and to be aware of what is expected of them while also adding that rotary is about bringing like minds together to provide humanitarian service and advance goodwill in the society.

Advertisements





A participant, Rotarian Chidi Ibe who lauded the efforts of the club, revealed that she is elated to be among a collection of people doing good and establishing good networks to the development of communities. According to her, the workshop puts them in a better position to handle situations that they face as they carry out assignment.

Highlight of the event was the induction of eight new members among whom are international business men, civil servants and legal practitioners.