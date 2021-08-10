Rotary Club of Asokoro has won 13 awards at the Rotary International District 9125 Awards for 2020/2021 Rotary Year.

The event, which was held in Abuja, was tagged: “Night of Achievements.”

After receiving the awards, Felix Akinseye, president, 2020/2021 Rotary Year, said the story of Rotary Club of Asokoro is from zero to hero, adding that the club was nothing to write home about at the beginning of the rotary year.

He said, “You get so excited to see that all you have been doing since the beginning of the Rotary year is being recorded and awards are given at the end of the Rotary year.

“I attribute all our achievements to the exemplary leadership of our assistant governor that supervised our club, Rotarian Jumoke Ekeinde, board members and the cooperation of all our members.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinseye said to be awarded overall best club in Rotary International district 9125 that covers 23 states and FCT is a thing of great joy to him as the president.

He urged the new president to maintain the tempo and keep the flag flying.