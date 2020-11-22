By Jerry Emmanson, Abuja |

The Rotary Club of Asokoro has provided free medical services to 500 residents of Pasali 2 Village in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Club, to mark the 2020 Rotary Family Health Day during the weekend, collaborated with Alpha Zone Eye Clinic and Prime Pharmacy to offer free health services such as Malaria, HIV test, eye screening, free eye glasses, birthing kits, polio immunization, family counselling, free distribution of condoms, drugs sanitary pads and mosquito nets.

Speaking during the event, president of Rotary Club of Asokoro, Felix Akinseye, said Rotary Family Health Day is set aside by Rotary International yearly between 19-21 of November, adding that the Club has decided to take the project to one of its adopted communities, Pasali 2 village.

He said, “This year, we decided to do two big projects – one is the normal Rotary Family Health Day, and now we have collaborated with these health care providers to offer free services.

“Today over 500 residents of this village have benefitted from free eye test, eye glasses, malaria drugs etc. The significance of this project is aimed at bringing health services closer to them, because we have noticed that there is no Primary Health facility around them, except far off in Kuje Area Council. I’m happy that we have handled so many cases here today. All the children have been dewormed, tested and those with malaria given treatment.”

Akinseye further said, “This is the second time we are coming here this year. We have done a project to feed 140 families and have also donated a borehole to provide safe drinking water to them.”

The chief executive officer of Prime Pharmacy, Tunde Adetoba in his address, said the company is partnering with Rotary Club in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility for the Health Week.

“We find Rotary as worthy partner in reaching out to the less privilege because they are actually structured and is part of their vision. Although we have carried out interventions as this, but not as structured like this. We couldn’t have been able to locate this place on our own if not for Rotary.

“We are happy that we took the step to reach out the rural populace so they can feel part of big Nigerian project, and don’t feel neglected.”

Also speaking, representative of the community, Mr Ayuba Shekwoyandu, expressed delight for the health outreach, thanking Rotary Club for all the support the community has received.

He said, “On behalf of the community, we deeply appreciate this gesture. We also want to thank you for the borehole that is still serving us.”

Ayuba, however, called on government, concern individuals and corporate organisations to come to their aid in restoring electricity supply to the area, saying the community has lived for over seven years without power supply.

He also begged for empowerment for the teeming youths to be able to assist themselves and their families.