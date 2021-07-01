President-elect of the Rotary Club of Ogudu, Debo Adebayo has said now, more than ever, the humanitarian gesture of the club will be needed as more persons recover from the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He therefore pledged that the club which will continue to carry out various activities targeted at empowering communities.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, he thanked members of the club for believing in him and for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“We are going to get things done together. I look forward to learning and unlearning as we move into the new rotary year together”, he said.

Answering questions from journalists on his agenda for the year, Rotarian Adebayo said the club will continue to empower unemployed youths through trainings in various skills.

He said, “we want to train youths who are without jobs in photography and cinematography. We will also through awareness campaign educate the society on peace and security.”

According to him, in line with Rotary humanarian tradition, the club will sink boreholes in rural communities as well as provide support on maternal health.

The President elect however said his major project will be a donation to the Pediatric unit of a selected general hospital to improve maternal health

He allayed concerns that the Covid-19 pandemic may have affected resources available for humanitarian gesture by the club.

He said, “everything about Rotary is service to humanity. An average Rotarian understand what it mean to be a Rotarian. They know it is about giving. So, I don’t think it will be a challenge.”

Earlier, the outgoing president said the last Rotary year was hectic due to the Covid-19 pandemic

He said, “We had targets, we couldn’t accomplished all. But we made sure we achieve some milestone. But during the outgoing year, we made sure our members are celebrated. Every member did their best.

He urged memember to give the new president the necessary support needed to actualize his projects