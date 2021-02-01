By Jerry Emmanson |

Rotary Club of Abuja Municipal has organized an entrepreneurship education workshop for over 40 prospective enterprenuers to mark the Rotary Vocational Service month.

The event in collaboration with Meaningful Life Foundation, held on January 28 with the aim of providing business management skills to empower young enterprenuers in Abuja.

Speaking during the session, Rotrn Ayuba Tuodolo, president-elect of the club said the workshop was part of Rotary Club’s 5 Avenue of Service which includes vocational service to provide avenue for business networking.

He said, “This workshop is to train both entrepreneurs and prospective ones to ensure they have the skills needed to succeed in their line of entrepreneurship. We make them understand the basic fundamentals and characteristics of a good entrepreneur. Teach them how access funds and support, get good business models to help scale up their business for the young start ups.”

Tuodolo who advised budding enterprenuers to be creative said, “In this time of pandemic, there’s need to be creative in every situation you find yourself. You also need to have an effective social media platforms to reduce physical contact with clients. As an enterprenuer, you can diversify from an existing business that may have been affected by the pandemic in order to stay afloat, or go into partnership with others in the area of your skills.”

The Club’s Vocational Service Director and Enterprise Management Consultant, Engr Emeka Iloegbunam said there are three major reasons businesses fail. One is lack entrepreneurship education, inability to source funds and poor business plan.

He said, “This programme here is to empower the youths on the stages of entrepreneurship development which starts from discovery, concept development, business development plan, down to harvest time.

“We show them how to access funds for their business projects, because there are a lot of funding sources in the country that if people key into it can actually get all the money they need.”

Emeka urged government to focus on improving on infrastructure development in the country to enable small and medium scale business to thrive.

Meaningful Life Foundation CEO Engr Vivian Nkem Iloegbunam while also speaking said enterprenuers need the right mentorship to stand out from the crowd.

“I’ve learnt today that a lot of business people are not entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship means you stay in a particular field that you have passion for and do the work, and not jobbing. When you work, you become a proper entrepreneur, you now take charge, develop and expand. You can foresee the future with you and the business.”