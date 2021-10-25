As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Rotary Club of Garki, Abuja, has paid the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) registration fees for 30 selected students from Government Secondary School, Nyanya and Government Secondary School Aleita-Airport Road respectively.

The project, supported by Rotarian Prince Emeka Egwuekwe of Prince Interior Furnishing and Furniture Co Ltd is an extension of the Club’s humanitarian services to communities which is Rotary’s core mandate.

Students of both secondary schools were offered N1.2million for payment of their examination fees.

Speaking at the occasion, the president of the Club, Ehighibe Michael while expressing delight over the project said the students were dear to his heart.

He said it was one of his plans on his assumption of office to support students who couldn’t afford their examination tuition fees.

According to him, “When I took over office as president of the Club, one of the things I promised to do was to identify indigent students who couldn’t afford their fees and bridge that gap between them and the examination authorities.

“So, we decided to partner with Prince Emeka Egwuekwe to identify these students and offer help. And I’m happy that we are able to do this.”

Speaking about other interventions, Rotarian Michael said the Club intends to do a campaign on burns prevention and treatment in Abuja suburbs, train and empower widows with tools, equipment to enable them to make a living.

The benefactor, Rotarian Prince Emeka Egwuekwe in his address said he is always looking forward to reaching commoners in the society and those looking up to people for support.

“I was once like them. I had no hope, I didn’t know someday I’ll become who I am today. So, I said to myself now that God has helped me thus far, I must be a helper to the downtrodden. This is not the first time I am helping to pay WAEC fees, not Abuja alone but Anambra state also.

Prince Egwuekwe speaking further said he will always support anyone having educational challenges. He however urged well-meaning Nigerians to offer help to those in need of education and vocational training.

According to him, there are a lot of benefits attached to education. “Today we are facing banditry because these people are not educated. When you’re educated you add value to life. Government should pay serious attention to providing quality education for Nigerians.”

The Senior Mistress, Administration of Secondary School, Nyanya, Mrs Olori Eucharia in her address, thanked Rotary Club for the support and gesture. “We are delighted to witness this show of love. It shows that we still have patriotic Nigerians who care about their fellow citizens. My prayer is that God will continue to bless you all, and may your pockets never run dry. And for our students, may they write their examination and come out in flying colours.”