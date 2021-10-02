As the world marks the 2021 World Heart Day, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Rivers State, has organised a one-day sensitisation programme on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and the risk factors.

Speaking during the awareness programme in Port Harcourt, President of the Club, Dr. Ofon Harcourt-Whyte, listed the risk factors of the heart diseases to include age, family history, diabetes, obesity, stress, physical inactivity, high fat diet, high salt intake and alcohol, among others.

Harcourt-Whyte said: “Today is world heart day. It is a day celebrated all over the world to educate people on the importance of our heart and the knowledge that comes with cardiovascular diseases in the world, noting clearly that it is one of the biggest killers.

“Today we are partnering with the GoodHeart Consultant Hospital to carryout this wonderful project of sensitization.

“We started with a road walk to share flyers, we ended up with aerobics and had lectures about the heart and the importance of keeping it healthy. We have been in this partnership for the past seven years and we are getting stronger in it.

“The theme of the 2021 World Heart Day is Use Heart to Connect. Use heart to connect with yourself. Look after your heart by eating healthy foods, stay away from tobacco and dangerous stuff and engage in exercise.

“Use heart to connect everyone. Half of the world doesn’t have internet connectivity, so they can use digital tools to prevent, diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases. So we are saying that everyone should be reached and the only way to do that is to go round and educate people.

“Use heart to connect with people. Let them know that there is need for them to know about hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and also how to prevent them.

“Sometimes we may not even know that we have cardiovascular diseases, a little thing like headache can be a sign.”