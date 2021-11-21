Concerned over rise in cultism, drug abuse and other vices in the society, especially in universities, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, has organised a sensitization programme for students of the Rivers State University.

The programme, which was held in conjunction with the Judicial Council of the Students Union Government of the university, had the theme: “The Power To Say No.”

Speaking during the event, the president of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Ofon Harcourt-Whyte, said apart from cultism and drug abuse, examination malpractice and prostitution were among other anti-social vices plaguing the university environment.

Harcourt-Whyte said: “Today, we are partnering with the Judicial Council of the Students Union Government of the Rivers State University, to carry out a project called “Right and Self Expression”. We are actually talking about “the power to say no”.

“We are speaking to the students on the power to say no and it covers our area of focus called ‘Peace-building and Conflict Resolution’. There are so many issues in our society these days and a lot of people find it difficult to say no. Sometimes, they say yes when they want to say no because of pressure.

“Bribery and corruption are some of the vices plaguing our society. Like in the university campus here, you are pressed to do things you are not supposed to do normally based on pressure, based on friends around; based on having a weak personality; based on just basically wanting to please people.

“At the end of the day, you might find yourself doing drugs, going into sex, cheating in examination and engaging in cultism activities. These are all vices that affect you as a human being, as a lecturer, as a student and all that. That was why we thought it important to pressure on the need to say no and stand by it.”