By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA has begun a polio-free campaign to jetties and water-fronts in Port Harcourt through the distribution and pasting of polio-free stickers o commercial boats and buses.

The campaign, which began yesterday saw members of the club distributing and pasting polio-free stickers in commercial boats and buses at Nembe/Bonny Jetty, Okrika Waterside, Abonnema Wharf and Lagos Bus-Stop, all in Port Harcourt City local government area of the state.

Speaking at the commencement of the exercise at Nembe/Bonny Jetty, President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Veronique Tabai, said the campaign was to create awareness and remind parents and guardians that that every child needs to be immunized against polio.

Tabai stated that Rotarians all over the world have continued to create awareness on the disease as the world cannot be complecent at this time, pointing out that every child under the age of five must be immunized against polio.

She said: “We are here today to create awareness through stickers that are going to be placed on commercial vehicles as well as boats in Nembe Waterside, Okrika Waterside and Abonnema Waterside, to create awareness on the need for everybody not to become complecent.

“We know that while people go about their business, they use these commercial vehicles; that is the buses as well as those who go through the riverine areas, they use commercial boats.

“We decided to create awareness by putting stickers on these buses as well as the boats so that passengers, when they are going about their business, going to work, or going back home, will always be reminded that every child needs to be immunized against polio.

“As we are aware, Nigeria and Africa have been declared polio free as we have not had a case of wide polio virus for well over three consecutive years. But, Rotarians all over the world have continued to create awareness on this disease because we cannot be complecent at this time.

“The message is clear that every child under five years must be immunized against polio. Polio is a crippling disease and can cause permanent paralysis on any infected person.

So, the message is clear. It is Rotary’s Number One top priority, which is to rid the world of polio.”

Responding on behalf of boat drivers at the jetty, Beach Master of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Bonny Unit, Henry Johnbull, assured the club that the polio-free stickers will go round all the boats to create the much needed awareness.

Johnbull said: “It is about polio and it is a very good one. I am assuring you that these stickers will go round all the boats so that passengers will see it and know that there is the need to immunize their children.”