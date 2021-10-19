The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Rivers State, has called on parents to stop forcing their children and wards to accept professions or careers that are not their choice.

It said apart from Law, Medicine and Engineering, there are several other careers and professions which students can build into and make it in life.

President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Dr. Ofon Harcourt-Whyte, spoke at the weekend in Port Harcourt, during a career guidance programme for secondary school students, organised by the club to mark the 2021 World Girl-Child Day.

The students, made up of girls were giving guidance on careers like banking, education, nutrition and several others.

Harcourt-Whyte said: “We are carrying out a career guidance programme in Port Harcourt to commemorate the World Girl-Child Day that we held last Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know in Nigeria, every parent wants his child to read either Law, Medicine or Engineering. So, today we decided to take a little on other areas in order to encourage people to spread it all.

“There is a thousand and one other professions outside Law, Engineering and Medicine. That was why we choose a couple of careers that are not among the three prominent ones.”