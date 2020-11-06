By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rotary Club of Trans Amadi, has trained 70 indigenes of Rumuobiakani community in Ohio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State on vocational and skills acquisition.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the programme, President of Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi, Vera Obaze, expressed happiness that the beneficiaries, who are mostly females will contribute to eradicate from their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closing ceremony of the one-month training programme involved tailoring, bead-making, fishery, braiding and hat-making, was attended by the Rotary International District 9141 Governor, Virginia Major, amongst other dignitaries.

Obaze said: “We are happy that we can impact on lives. We are happy that there are more females that participated in the programme because if the females are empowered, there will be food at home.”

She stated that the skills acquisition programme, was an annual event that is being rotated among communities under the Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi.

Obaze said: “This project is call vocational training and skills acquisition. We have been doing it for over nine years. It is an annual project.

“So, doing it this year is not anything new but rather it coincides with Covid-19 pandemic and helps with the situation we found ourselves and the hardship that Nigerians are undergoing. The project came at a very right time to alleviate people from their sufferings.

“Normally, we go from community to community every year. So this year, we brought it to Rumuobiakani Community and we ensured that we liased with the community heads for them to know what we are doing.”

Speaking at the event, the traditional ruler of Rumuobiakani community, Eze Samuel Ejims Wopara, thanked Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi for bringing the skills acquisition training programme to the community.

Wopara expressed the hope that with the programme, the participants will no longer see poverty.