In efforts to empower women become self independent in the society, the Rotary club of Gwarinpa has commissioned village women cooperative economic empowerment center.

The Center which is equipped with the sewing machines and others is estimated at about 1.6 million.

Commissioning the project yesterday, District Governor elect, Ayoola Oyedokum also donated water tank and face masks to the pupils of LEA primary school, Gwarinpa.

The President, Constance Okeke said as part of the Rotary strategic plan, every Rotary club is expected to work her Community and do some needed assessment and come up a project that would impact the life of people.

According to her “we did a lot of things but I think this empowerment would outshine our other project because it has provided economic skills for the women and also teaching them in the Area of making soap, detergent etc.

“The benefits you derived from the Rotary is not money,but to impact people’s lives positively,put smile on their face and today,am really overwhelmed and touch with there appreciation because our has done little to touch the lives of people.

She said ,she is attracted to empower women,not that am not attracted to empower other gender,but women are my primary my focus, adding that this place would serve ad their contact to their clients.

Speaking on the water tank, she said “what moved the Club to come with it is that during covid-19 pandemic, students were runing around without water to wash their hands,which very dangerous to their health,that is why we said ,there is a need for school to have water tank.

In his remarks, His Royal Highness, Muhammed Yakubu Umar Bayero,who represented by Prince Umar Bayero, charged the women to ensure proper maintenance of the projects to justify the club’s gesture to the school.