Rotary Gives Free Healthcare Services To 100 Pregnant FCT Women

The Rotary Club of Abuja, Jabi Lake in collaboration with Preggies Arena Charity (PAC) Project, has offered free health care services to over 100 pregnant women in Kuchigoro and Karanmajiji communities of FCT.

The healthcare services marked the Month of Maternal and Child Health under Rotary International calendar. Services rendered included medical checks and antenatal care services, distribution of birthing kits, prenatal vitamin and supplements to the women.

President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Jabi Lake, Rotarian Olayinka Aduloju, said that they decided to reach out to 100 pregnant women in the communities which are the club adopted communities, to ease their financial burdens.

“This project is one of the areas and focus of Rotary services, because Rotary has seven areas of focus and this month is maternal and health child care and that is why we are having this project here today.

“Kuchigoro is our adopted community and Karanmajiji is a nearby community to Kuchigoro and we wanted to get hundred pregnant women in Kuchigoro community, but the community is small, that was why we included Karanmajiji community to make up the 100 women,” Aduloju said.

She called on well meaning Nigerians to partner with the club to impact and deliver on more projects in the community.