Rotary International has donated family planning equipment and consumables worth over N20 million to health facilities across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The coordinator, Kogi State Rotary International Maternity and Child Health Project, Grace Ben-Kato, disclosed this while presenting the FPE and commodities to 10 selected health facilities in Kogi at the state Ministry of Health in Lokoja.

Ben-Kato said the gesture was prompted by the mandate given by the Federal Ministry of Health through collaborative efforts with Rotary International to support reduction of maternity and perinatal morbidity and mortality in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said 10 facilities in each of the 36 states and the FCT had received Rotary International’s family planning equipment.

According to her, for effective campaign on the project, 60 journalists drawn from media organisations in the country have been trained on effective reporting of maternity and child health issues, especially family planning from all over the country.

She coordinator said the donated equipment and contraceptives were not to be sold, but to be given free of charge to people who need them, adding that the items should be kept safe always in the family planning unit.

In her response, the acting permanent secretary in the Kogi State Ministry of Health, Mrs Rose Offor, who received the medical items on behalf of the commissioner for health, Dr Saka Audu, thanked Rotary International for the humanitarian services being rendered in the state.

Offor assured that the family unit under the ministry would make proper use of the items and ensure that they get to the targeted people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the benefiting facilities include: Cottage Hospital CH) Budon, Lokoja; CH Emeweopada, Dekina; General Hospital Ifeolukotun, Yagba East; and PHC Adogo, Ajaokuta.

Others are: ECWA Hospital, Mopamuro; General Hospital Ayetoro, Ijumu; Cottage Hospital, Iyara, Ijumu; PHC Oroke 11, Mopamuro; General Hospital Okengwon, Okene; and Cottage Hospital Agbaja, Lokoja. (NAN)