President of Rotary International, Mhekhar Mehta, has called on the Nigerian government to work closely with civil society organisations (CSOs) for the benefit of the citizens.

Mehta made the call at the weekend while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, shortly after inspecting some of the projects embarked upon by Rotary Clubs in the State.

The projects include the training of 500 girls on the production of bio-reusuable sanitary pads at Obumuton Chiri community town hall in Borokiri area of Port Harcourt.

Other projects include the cervical cancer screening and vaccination for young girls at Model Primary Health Centre, Churchill Road, Port Harcourt and Global Grant Water project at Ton-Ipirima Ama community, also in Port Harcourt.

The Rotary International President said: “I think that civil society organisations like Rotary should work along with government. The government should welcome them because it is not everything that is possible with government.

“We all know that it is not only here but all over the world. It is like that in my country and every country. The gaps left by the government should be filled by the civil society organisations. Rotary is at the forefront because we have a large network.”

Also speaking, Governor of Rotary District 9141, Andy Uwejeyan, said the district initiated the ‘Project Pad A Girl’, to train 2,000 girls on the production of bio-reusuable sanitary pads.

Uwejeyan said: “We know for sure that our RI President is passionate about the empowerment of the girl-child and one of the things to achieve this objective is the Project PAD A Girl, which the District has initiated.

“It is our expectation that in the course of the Rotary year, we will be able to reach out to 2,000 girls, 500 per state because there are four states that make up our District.”