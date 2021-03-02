By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rotary International has said it has spent the sum of $18.1 million global grants for the protection of the environment across the world.

Rotary International’s assistant regional coordinator for Region 22 (English-speaking Africa), Ibim Semenitari, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, during a conference on the environment.

The conference with the theme: ” Getting Everybody Involved In Protecting Our Environment” was organised by the Rotary International District 9141.

Semenitari disclosed that Rotary International has chosen issues of the environment as it seventh area of focus, pointing out that from July 1, 2021, becomes actively involved in issues of environmental protection.

She said: “In June last year, the Rotary International Council on Legislation all over the world decided to add the seventh area of focus and this area is going to be for the protection of our environment and that kicked-off on July 1, 2020.

“From July 2021, Rotary International will begin to fund even more actively on things that happen in the environment; that is projects in the environment area. Rotary International has spent $18.1 million on grants to work on the environment all across the world.”

Speaking also, District Governor of Rotary International District 9141, Virginia Major, said over the year, Rotary has supported programmes on environment to the tune of millions of dollars.

Major said: “Over the years, Rotary International has supported programmes on environment to the tune of millions of dollars all over the world but we never looked at it as a major cause that Rotary should be fully involved in until this time.

“Nigeria is affected by environmental issues. Deep environmental problems have affected us. I will tell you why I said so. Environmental issues ranches from pollution from oil spillages and of course to conservation.

“Most people have been dying of high blood pressure and cancer as well as other diseases,of which most have been traced to our genes and things we do and things we don’t do but majority of the deaths are cause by the pollution environmental factors.

“Nigeria is deeply affected by environmental problems and it is high time we started thinking about it. Everybody is worried about what they are going to it tomorrow, but what legacies are we leaving for our unborn children?”