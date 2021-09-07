As part of efforts to ensure education for the vulnerable children, Rotary International Club has offered scholarships to 21 indigent girls in Bwari Area Council.

This is as it commissioned a girl-child project aimed at enhancing sanitary health for girl-children living in Durumi internally displaced camp.

Commissioning the project yesterday in Abuja, Rotary International president, Shekhar Mehta, said the club had placed global priority on eradicating discrimination against the girl-child and their poor menstrual health as he assured them of the club’s support for girl-child education in Nigeria facilitated in a healthy learning environment.

He said that the club had made available a global grant set aside to support countries in facilitating access to education through scholarship and empowerment of girls with better opportunities to realise their dreams.

Speaking at the launch of the scholarship, outgoing president of Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama, Victoria Unoarumi, said the scholarship scheme was awarded to children from the most vulnerable families and would cater for their education from primary to university level.

According to the president, Rotary Club of Abuja Municipal, Ayuba Tuodolo, who initiated the girl-child project, the project would train young girls of puberty age in the IDP camps on the production of reusable sanitary pads to help them overcome menstrual hygiene difficulties as he added that over 1000 pieces of the reusable sanitary pads had been distributed to them.