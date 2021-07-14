Kogi State governor, Alh Yahaya Bello, has responded to the comment of Ohanaeze Ndigbo blaming him for dismissing the rotational presidency agreement, insisting that his position was anchored on his belief in constitutionalism, competence and capacity.

The governor said his view was not aimed at downgrading the chances of any geopolitical zone in the country, but for the best to emerge in 2023.

Bello who spoke through his commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said this at the maiden edition of the GYB Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents said his stand was completely in tune with the constitution.

“The governor has great respect for Ohanaeze Ndigbo just as he respects all socio-cultural groups in the country. His position on rotational Presidency should have been applauded by all because apart from being a constitutional fact, it opens the door for all who believe in the greatness of the nation and possess the capacity to move her forward, to come forward.

“The governor said rotational presidency is unconstitutional. Anyone who wants to fault it shouldn’t engage in lengthy argument. Let the person simply point to the section of the constitution that provides for rotational Presidency,” he said.