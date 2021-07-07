Following Southern governors’ call for the next president to come from southern Nigeria in 2023, leaders of various several northern leaders have rejected the call, saying it is not constitutional.

They said the rotation of the position of president is not a democratic tradition and that interested aspirants for the position should not be excluded.

One of the groups, the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), said northerners in the country will not condone anything that will limit the franchise or freedom of choice of the region, saying northerners have the democratic right to choose who should be the president in 2023.

LEADERSHIP reports that governors of the 17 states in southern Nigeria under the aegis of Southern Governors’ Forum had on Monday declared that the next president of Nigeria must emerge from the southern part of the country, throwing open a contest for power among the regions.

The governors, who had converged on Lagos State to discuss the state of the nation, also took far-reaching decisions concerning the nation’s current security situation, constitutional amendment and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), among others.

The southern governors, from both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), unanimously resolved that the presidency of the country must be rotated between southern and northern Nigeria, and insisted that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the southern region.

President Muhammdu Buhari, who is from Katsina State in the North West geopolitical zone, has been in office for two terms of eight years.

NEF spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who disclosed this while speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, however, said the call by the southern governors is not new.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said as democrats and politicians who have risen through the political process, the governors should know that political offices are not given or acquired by force.

Baba-Ahmed said there is a constitutional process in place to become president and such process should not be infringed upon.

“Democrats or governors, or those occupying constitutional offices should understand that politics is about persuasion, not seeking shortcuts to power without working for them.

“North is the target of the southern governors and they should create a conducive atmosphere for it,” he said.

He stated that a part of the country cannot order others against their will or against the tenets of democracy.

According to the NEF spokesman, northerners are used to voting for southerners as they voted for the late MKO Abiola, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said the 2023 presidency should not be all about blackmailing northerners.

“Nothing should infringe on the right of northerners and northern voters to vote for who they want in 2023. We will not condone anything that will limit northerners in terms of the democratic right to vote who they want.

“Northerners have the democratic right to choose who should be the nation’s president in 2023.

“The basis of democracy is adhering to its principles, but if you circumvent those rights through intimidation or blackmail, then you are undermining democratic process and principles. It is wrong. The governors should know that; they know what politics involved.

“Northerners should have freedom of choice. We will not encourage anyone that will create an atmosphere that compels northerners to vote for who they don’t want.”

He added that the basis of democracy is adhering to its principles.

No National Consensus For Rotation Between North, South – ACF Former Scribe

On his part, the immediate past secretary general of northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, declared that there was no national consensus for the rotation of president between the North and Southern Nigeria.

In a message to LEADERSHIP over the position of Southern governors on power rotation, Sani argued that President Muhammadu Buhari contested against former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003, and that former President Goodluck Jonathan was not expected to contest for the presidency after completing the tenure of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s tenure in the spirit of rotation, but that he contested and won.

Sani, who was also a former ACF spokesman, added that in 2019, about 76 candidates from the South contested alongside about six candidates from the North.

“If there is any national consensus about rotation of the president between the North and the South that is binding on political parties, such scenarios would not play out.

“The agitation by Southern governors that the president of Nigeria should come from the southern part of the country in 2023 ignores the fact that it is a party affair. This is precisely because there is no national consensus that the president should be rotated between the North and the South.

“That accounts for why General Buhari contested against President Obasanjo in 2003. Yes, President Obasanjo wanted to enthrone politics of identity symbolised by the rotation of the president between North and South when he brought President Yar’Adua in 2007.

North Central region has what it takes to govern Nigeria, says NCGP

Meanwhile, the North Central Progressive Group (NCGP) has said the region has what it takes to govern Nigeria.

They also said that those who would be sixty years and above by 2023 should steer clear of the presidential contest in the region.

The group, which addressed journalists in Abuja, pegged the maximum years for president at 60, saying many Nigerians who held political power in the past were youths.

Benjamin Sani, who spoke for the group, said while the region is still asking all political parties and zones to cede the 2023 presidency to the North Central, any aspirants older than 60 at the time of the quest should forget about the presidency in the region.

Sani said the demand of the geopolitical zone was legitimate and anchored on the need for the region to have a sense of belonging, adding that the region should not be marginalised from the presidency.

He noted that it was the highest office never occupied in a democracy by the North Central zone, hence their quest for a president from the region.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who spoke through his chief press secretary, Mary Noel Berje, said it is too early to talk about 2023.

The governor posited that the task before every governor now is to tackle security challenges and improve the socio economic wellbeing of the people.

He said when the time comes, his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will take a position in line with its vision for Nigeria, and at that time, as a loyal party member, he will toe the line of the party.

On his part, the special adviser to Kwara State governor on Political Matters, Gidado Alakawa, said the issue of zoning the presidency is a decision for each political party to take.

The Special Adviser who spoke with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital, said zoning of the presidency has to be negotiated, and not just a matter of demanding the coveted office.

“Presidency goes beyond making demands. It has to be the decision of each of the parties. It has to come through negotiations. It is not about making demands,” he said.

Ortom Backs Southern Governors On Presidency, Grazing Law

For his part, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has applauded the Southern Governors’ Forum for their position on the rotation of the presidency between the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria, beginning from 2023.

The governor, who spoke through his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, also lauded them for backing their May 11 Asaba declaration against open grazing with the resolve to legally prohibit nomadic cattle rearing.

“Your decision to enact laws to ban open grazing of livestock in the region is a bold and patriotic move that will bring an end to the lingering crisis caused by armed herdsmen in the region”

“The resolution conforms to the global best practice of animal husbandry, and Nigeria should not be left an exception,” he said.

The governor also said he believes that only equity, fairness and justice can strengthen the unity of Nigeria, adding that all citizens should be given a sense of belonging so as reduce tensions across the country.

Ortom re-echoed his call on the federal government to respect the 1999 Constitution (as amended) regarding fundamental human rights, the rule of law and federal character.

He restated his commitment to speaking out against injustice and quoted Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., who stated that “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

He reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria’s unity and expressed optimism that the country will overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger as a great nation.

APC Senators Fail To Take Stand

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senators in the National Assembly, yesterday met over the stand of the Southern governors – that their region must produce the president in 2023 irrespective of political party.

The meeting had, in attendance, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Senate leader Yahaya Abdullahi and other principal officers.

At the end of the meeting, the lawmakers did not issue a statement concerning the outcome.

When asked about what transpired, Senate leader Yahaya Abdullahi said the meeting was part of an in-house cleaning.

“It was a house cleaning,” Yahaya said of the meeting of the APC Senators.

Senators who were at the meeting told LEADERSHIP they were not authorised to speak on the matter, adding that if a consensus is reached, their decision will be made public.

A source said that the Senators deliberated on different issues including the stand of the Southern governors over the 2023 presidency, but that they were unable to reach a consensus on the matter.

FG Has Prerogative To Ensure Law, Order Anywhere – CNG

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has taken a swipe at the Southern Governors’ Forum following a communiqué issued at their latest meeting of July 5, 2012 in Lagos on several issues, but particularly that the federal government must tell them before taking any security measures in their states.

CNG said the audacious resolve of the Southern governors to shield felons, arsonists and mass atrocity perpetrators in their midst by challenging the prerogative of the federal government to enforce law and order in all parts of the country and to protect the state and innocent citizens from persons and groups, whose conduct constitute grave threats to national security and public safety, is surprising.

CNG, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, also frowned at the gang-up against the North, in particular, to force a regional shift of the presidency in 2023 by whatever means and tactics, including those that are clearly undemocratic.

It also frowned at the insistence by the Southern governors on the retrogressive anti-grazing law that aims to selectively impede the business of cattle hoarding and threaten the legitimate presence of pastoral communities in the South, irrespective of whether they are part of a crime committed or not.

Part of the statement reads: “That the Southern governors’ resolutions in that regard has further exposed a deliberate attempt to impose a contentious system of rotational presidency that turns all democratic norms and accepted indices of our national demography on their heads, a rotation system that is clearly aimed at achieving dubious political goals and one clearly designed to weaken the North.

“That the Southern governors’ threat to impose and enforce this undemocratic leadership selection process on the North, irrespective of its advantage of numerical superiority and inherent political sophistry, is part of a calculated design to continuously weaken our region politically and pauperize it economically.

“That this conspiracy is actively perpetrated with the connivance of some northerners and accommodated by the personal ambition of a few of those that present themselves as northern political leaders.

“That, inevitably, the immediate trigger to the Lagos pronouncements was the collaborative assurances by the former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima and the Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai given just two days earlier.”

CNG therefore affirmed that the North will not be stampeded or blackmailed into taking major decisions around rotating the presidency and shall insist that only a candidate who is competent and able to unite and secure Nigeria should be President in 2023, irrespective of where he or she comes from.

‘We warn the Southern Governors and their northern collaborators that any attempt to ride on the back of such gratuitous insults to democratic fair play and crass political opportunism, to hoist incompetent leadership on the nation in the name of rotation would not be accepted and shall be vehemently resisted,” the group said.

North Not Interested In Rotation, Says Arewa Youth Group

Also, the apex Northern youths socio-political organisation, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has warned the Southern governors to stop blackmailing the Northern region over the 2023 presidency, saying the group had no interest in power rotation between the two regions.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP on which region to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the president of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said Nigeria is a democratic nation and every Nigerian has the right to contest for the highest office in the land, and not by threats and intimidation.

AYCF vowed to expose anti-North elements who are working against northern interest for the South in 2023.

“We will resist intimidation, blackmail and threat ahead of 2023 presidential election. Southern governors cannot blackmail North; they should mobilise and contest for the resident just like any other Nigerian and stop intimidating northerners.

“We are in a democracy and everyone is free to contest for president in 2023 and allow the electorate to make their choice.

“We have some northerners who are working for the South and we will soon expose them,” AYCF said.