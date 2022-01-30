Royal Exchange General Insurance Company(REGIC) has appointed three new executives to its management team.

A statement from the firm and made available to LEADERSHIP at the weekend, disclosed that, Oyetunji Oshiyoye is now the new executive director, Business Development; Uyi Osagie as chief financial officer and Alfred Tabiti as assistant general manager(AGM)/head, Retail & E-Business. It noted that these appointments took effect from January 2, 2022.

Oshiyoye, with his extensive experience and knowledge of the insurance industry, will seek to drive the continuous growth and profitability of REGIC, while seeking new markets for the company as the head of Business Development. Osagie is charged with driving financial efficiency within REGIC and Tabiti as the Head of Retail will ensure REGIC becomes a major player in the retail insurance space within the next few years.

Osagie has over 13 years hand-on experience in Consulting, Financial Reporting, Business Strategy Formulation, Investment Management, Treasury Operations, Risk Management, Credit Control, as well as Budgetary Control and Audit Services. His career experience cuts across the financial sector including insurance, banking, asset management, pension and real estate.

Tabiti has over 13 years’ work experience in Sales, Product Development, Channel Management, Recruitment, Training, and Partner Acquisition at various levels. Most of these years of cognate work experience were spent in the insurance industry.

Furthermore, the company stated that these three appointments were done in order to ensure that REGIC continues to exploit the opportunities that abound in the general insurance space and enhance continued growth for the company, especially, as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams.

