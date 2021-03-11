By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

Traditional rulers in the country have demanded inclusion in the membership of Council of State as they seek to assume constitutional responsibilities with the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The royal fathers also urged the National Assembly to reinstate the status of traditional institutions in the Nigerian constitution and restore the Native Authority Security System as obtained before the 1979 Constitution. They are asking the lawmakers working on the review of the constitution to establish the nation’s council of traditional rulers, which should be recognised by the Constitution.

The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Coordinating Committee, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Dr Yahaha Abubakar, made this known when he led other royal fathers to submit a memorandum for the reinstatement of the status of the traditional institution in the Nigerian constitution and establishing relevant bodies to give effect to its national roles.

“What we are asking for is to have a place in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are only asking that the great members of the National Assembly should find time to look at the memorandum we have presented, they are detailed enough. We took a journey right from the first constitution that was promulgated in this country up till the 1979 constitution and of course the 1999 constitution (as amended) and where the problem is,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman, ad hoc Committee on constitution review, Ahmed Wase, noted that the country would not witness such level of insecurity as it is today if traditional institutions were functioning adequately.

He said the House was conscious of what the roles of traditional rulers should be, adding that the country would not be in such a state of insecurity as it today if “we had taken care of what the

traditional institutions would have been doing adequately and well done in the space of what it used to be.”

He added, “I believe you have a role in securing our land, in keeping us united and even dispensing government functions in this country. Even when the government builds infrastructure we need it protected. Then the host community remains relevant on what should be done to protect infrastructure. I want to assure you we shall do justice to this submission expeditiously so there would be a level of peace and sanity in the society.”