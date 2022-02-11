A letter purportedly soliciting financial support from Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State by the Oluwo Of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has been denied.

A viral letter soliciting for N20,000,000.00 by the monarch for his proposed wedding in Kano is currently causing ripples in the state.

The letter entitled: “Notification of Wedding and Request for Financial Support” was addressed to the governor and dated February 8, 2022.

But the monarch through his spokesperson, Alli Ibrahim, denied writing Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for financial support for the said wedding.

The letter which was addressed to the governor was received on his behalf by the office of Special Adviser to the governor on Chieftaincy Affairs.

The letter partly reads: “I have the instruction of His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo to notify you of Oluwo’s decision to marry a princess from Kano Emirate to be precise Ado Bayero Dynasty.”

“I wish to remind your Excellency that this kind of royal wedding within two notable traditional institutions in Nigeria will require huge expenses, which necessitate support of the state government financially even logistically.”

But when contacted, Press Secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem, said: “we read with total dismay a letter purportedly said to emanate from the palace of Oluwo of Iwoland seeking financial assistance on his personal affairs, wedding.

“While we commend the enlightened public for their sense of fair judgement, we want to categorically state it that the letter is fake and did not emanate from the palace of Oluwo.”

According to him, “the said letter lacks basic in-house styles of Oluwo’s palace correspondence. Oluwo always append his personal signature while writing the government. Equally, the font in the letter is not our official style.

“At the said date on the letter, Oluwo was not in the state up till now. And his secretary has no audacity, whatsoever to sign on behalf of His Majesty while communicating with the government.

“The letter was orchestrated by mischievous people whose mission is to discredit the palace. Marriage is a personal affairs. There is no marriage venture too big for Oluwo to finance on his own. Those circulating such should exercise caution. Queen is coming but not in haste of the public demand. ”

The monarch’s spokesman, therefore, enjoined the public to get their facts before jumping on the bandwagon.