The Railway Property Management Company Limited (RPMCL) has ended a four-day strategic human capacity development training in Kaduna at the weekend for the senior staff with a resolve to open up new frontiers to enhance the performance of the company.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the training, the managing director of RPMCL, Mr Timothy Zalanga said the move is aimed at improving the skills as well as broaden the staff’s horizon to the abundant opportunities that are evident in real estate/property businesses nationwide.

The training which according to the managing director was in two independent variations is focused on the Land Use Act, NRC Act and NRC Land Acquisition while the other focused on leadership, ethical values, anti-corruption and other contemporary issues at the workplace.

Through this strategy, he emphasised that the staff will come out better equipped and enlightened in the areas of property management as well as have an improved ethical standards that will take the company to higher heights and be able to adequately compete with similar organisations nationwide.

Mr Zalanga reiterated the company’s commitment to staff welfare and development through the strategic move, adding that the training will help the staff going forward to be able to confront challenges that requires legal knowledge.

Speaking further on the training, the resource person and consultant, Dr Aminu Gusau, a former director in the RPMCL and Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) before he retired said, the training comprehensively addressed issues of leadership and governance.

“It profoundly place emphasis on contemporary issues of anti-corruption and ethical values in the workplace as well as organizational leadership because we strongly belief that corruption and lack of leadership has been a major impediment to progressive development in the country,” he said.

A participant at the training, Mr Babatumde Ogunmadeko said the training has broaden their knowledge on the holistic view of the modern organisational dynamics and change management among others.

Also speaking on the training, Mr Haruna Usman, director finance and administration of the RPMCL said it is expected that the staff with the training acquired would discharge their responsibilities more effectively for better productivity.

No fewer than 38 top management staff of the company from across the country participated in the training.