President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) and girl-child advocate, Barrister Paul Edeh, has redeemed the cash promise made to Nigeria’s U17 female team, Flamingoes, ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Egypt.

The philanthropist who made a presentation of N600, 000 cash to the team yesterday shortly after their training said he had promised to reward the team with N100, 000 per goal scored against the Egyptians.

The team ended up scoring 6-0 on aggregate to move to the final round of the qualifying campaign against Ethiopia.

While redeeming the pledge, an elated RSDF boss commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the opportunity offered the young girls to represent the country and also thanked the coaches and other backroom staff for their commitment.

“My appreciation goes to the NFF, for giving young people like you the opportunity to be able to represent us well. I also want to thank the staff who daily feed you with talents, improving on your competence to make sure you do not only represent Nigeria but also represent yourselves.

“I will always maintain that anytime you go for a competition, right in front of you is the name of your country, but the one unique thing behind you is your personal number and the name of your parents, that is your family name. Meaning you are both representing your nation and also your family.

“You will recall that before your game against Egypt, I made a commitment of 100,000 naira for any goal you score, I was bragging because I knew the Egyptian team was a very tough one and you scored four goals.

“The commitment I made was just for that match. However, when the second match came, I spoke with some of your coaching crew and they told me that the match will be tough. I promised another hundred thousand for any goal. I was prepared to honour my word.

“What I’m doing today is not because I have so much, but because I feel young girls like you should be encouraged to do more. We are in a society where attention is given more to the boys’ game compared to the women. But all through this period the girls have not disappointed us. Super Falcons have qualified, Falconets have qualified and now, Flamingoes will qualify,” he said.

The RSDF boss further promised to give the coaching crew $1000 if they eventually qualify the team for the World Cup and announced tertiary education scholarship, beginning with JAMB form payment for the captain of the team.

He also renewed his promise of one goal for N100, 000 against Ethiopia, just as he encouraged the girls to learn from the coaches’ wealth of experience”.

Responding on behalf of the players, team captain, Alvine Da Zossu, thanked Barr. Edeh for his love and financial support.

“On behalf of the players, we like to say a very big thank you to you. Thank you, for not only fulfilling your promise but coming all the way here to talk to us like your children,” she said.

The Flamingoes are in camp preparing for their final game against Ethiopia in chase for a ticket to the FIFA World Cup in India.