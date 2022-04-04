National president of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Dr Musa Mohammed, has been honoured with Yoruba Youth Movement (YYM) Omoluabi Atata Golden Award for adherence to professionalism and standards.

Similarly, the RTEAN was also honoured as the most peaceful association in Nigeria. Presenting the award, yesterday in Abuja, the national president of YYM, Prince Usman Bamidele, noted that Mohammed has equally inspired the Yoruba Youth Movement via his dedication to progressive course he believes in.

Bamidele said his capability in solving problems, his excellence and exemplary leadership qualities, and his massive investment in the masses especially the teeming youths in the country was commendable. He said, “Our revered administrator, through the dint of hard work, perseverance, diligence, and good character has attained and achieved enviable status in public service, he has greatly demonstrated a great deal of patriotism to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria at large.

“You have proved to us to be a reputable administrator who is always eager for quality service delivery to the people. Your legendary deed shall remain indelible in the sand of time.”

He added that it is part of the movement’s mandate via its annual programme to support, promote and project outstanding and distinguished personalities whose contributions towards the advancement of humanity, peace, development, and good governance remains resolute.

On his part, Mohammed hailed the movement for the recognition and award. He stated that the award was yet another validation of the efforts of his administration as the helmsman of the association.

